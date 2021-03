Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Montana to honor the victims in Monday's shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store.

A total of 10 people were killed, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.

According to the Governor's proclamation, all flags flown in Montana are to be flown at half-staff from Wednesday, March 24 through sunset on Saturday, March 27.