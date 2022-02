WHITEHALL - A 63-year-old semi-truck driver from Rhode Island was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:35 pm near mile marker 260, the semi-driver was traveling too fast around a right-hand turn when the driver overcorrected, overturned and collided with a concrete median barrier.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected in the incident.