Fatal crash near Henry's Lake found to be caused by drunk driver

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The driver responsible for a crash that killed seven people near Yellowstone National Park earlier this month was heavily intoxicated, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

ISP reported on Friday that the driver of one of the involved vehicles had a blood alcohol content of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, when the crash occurred on May 1 on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake.

RELATED: 7 dead after fiery crash near Henry's Lake

"This tragedy should be a wake-up call," said ISP Captain Chris Weadick. "No one plans to cause a crash or take a life when they get behind the wheel, but choices have consequences. Impaired driving isn't just illegal — it's deadly. If you see someone unfit to drive, speak up. Lives depend on it."

Officials added that alcohol-related crashes remain among the leading causes of traffic deaths in Idaho.

"Idaho's roads are especially busy during the summer," said ITD Operations Manager Bryan Young. "With more construction, increased travel, and an influx of visitors, we're seeing more families and more drivers on the road. It only takes one impaired driver to change lives forever."

ISP says it has partnered with the Idaho Transportation Department to strengthen DUI enforcement and expand public outreach this summer. Police encourage the public to report suspected impaired driving by calling *ISP (*477) or 911 if they observe erratic or dangerous behavior.