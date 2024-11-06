Election 2024: The Race for Montana Governor

The polls closed at 8 p.m. in Montana, and MTN News will be bringing you live updates in the race for Montana governor between Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte and Democratic challenger Ryan Busse.

Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras fended off a primary challenge from first-term State Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside, in the June Republican primary. Busse prevailed over Helena attorney Jim Hunt in the Democratic primary.

Busse is a former firearms executive, author, and activist. A political newcomer, Busse has sharply criticized the Gianforte administration and ran on the campaign messaging of “Get you Montana Back.” He believes the tax burden has been shifted unfairly on the working class. His running mate is lawyer Raph Graybill.

In his first term as Governor, Gianforte prioritized making Montana more “business-friendly” and cut back what he believes are unnecessary regulations.

The former tech-industry entrepreneur from Bozeman has touted hundreds of millions of dollars in tax rebates and longer-term tax reductions passed during the 2023 Montana legislative session. Gianforte’s running mate is lawyer Kristen Juras.

MTN News will be bringing you updates from each candidate's campaign throughout the night.