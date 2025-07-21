Drivers in Billings may find their unsafe behavior making headlines on social media, thanks to community members sharing videos and photos of hazardous driving incidents.

"I think there's a great benefit to it," said Taralyn Flores, a member of the Billings Reckless Drivers Facebook group.

See the damage to Flores' car here:

Drive reckless, get shamed: Billings Facebook group aims to make streets safer

Posting video or photos of reckless driving has become a tool for residents to warn others about certain drivers.

While Flores didn't post a photo of another vehicle, she posted one of her own after she said she was hit.

"I was driving down 24th on my way back here to my work. And right by AutoZone, a car pulled out. I was in the left lane. I honked on my horn. I tried to swerve out of the way. And they just floored it into me. Then they kept going," Flores said.

Following the incident, she posted a description of the vehicle in the Billings Reckless Drivers group, hoping to gather information that might lead her to the driver responsible.

“It was a black two or four-door sedan. Its front bumper is going to be damaged. It’s going to have red paint on it,” she said.

Amanda Hodgson, another group member, shared her experience of being threatened by an aggressive driver.

"He followed us to the hospital and yelled at us and told us he was going to call the cops on me for taking a photo of his car and then he started screaming," she said.

According to Hodgson, the driver nearly hit her mom's vehicle, which is what prompted her to take a photo.

While it's illegal to use a phone while driving, Hodgson advises that passengers can take photos or to consider investing in a dash camera.

“I understand sometimes it's in the moment, you can't stop, you gotta get it, but it's not worth your life,” she said.