Demolition of historic railway bridge is successful

UPDATE: 8/25/2022, 5:10 PM - The Montana Department of Transportation issued a release late Thursday giving a heads up to drivers near Livingston. MDT has completed the US 89 Bridge inspection following the mitigation work on the MRL Railroad Bridge located upstream of US 89 that was damaged during the 2022 spring flooding. Beginning August 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm the US 89 Bridge over the Yellowstone River will be open to alternating single-lane traffic until girder damage repairs can be completed.

Motorists should expect VMS boards indicating, single-lane traffic through the work zone and reduced speeds. For the safety of the public and workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

PREVIOUS:

LIVINGSTON — The demolition of a railway bridge near Livingston was a success on Wednesday, officials say.

On August 24, 2022, the U.S. Special Operation Command (SOCOM) and the U.S. Army John F Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) successfully demolished the historical Northern Pacific Railway Bridge in Livingston.

The railway bridge was built in 1897 and remained operational until 1986. Landowners expressed their concerns over the safety of the bridge and potential hazards to the populace and wildlife. The removal of the bridge was approved by The State of Montana.

“The goal of the operation was to remove the dilapidated bridge without causing more damage to the current infrastructure and surrounding resources,” (according to the U.S. Army Special Operations press release).

The first phase of removal involved the U.S Army Special Operation community utilizing metal-cutting techniques for effective demolition of the northern portion of the bridge.

Razz Construction is set to initiate the second half of the bridge removal in the next few weeks.

The public is advised to contact U.S Army John F Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Public Affairs Office on Fort Bragg, N.C., by phone at 910-396-9394.