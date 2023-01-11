Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment receives $25,000 gift for Montana Western Scholarships

The Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment received a $25,000 gift to support Montana Western Scholarships.

Marvin R. “Buz” Cowdrey was born and raised in Whitehall, Montana. He received his teaching degree from the University of Montana Western. Cowdrey passed away in March of 2022.

Cowdrey moved to Bozeman to begin his teaching career at Bozeman Junior High in 1962. He was active in the community and a big supporter of the Bozeman Hawks, MSU, and the University of Montana Western Rodeo Program.

In his younger days, Cowdrey won many events in his rodeo career as a bull rider. He also served as a board member and treasurer for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. He was honored as the Outstanding Alumnus of the NIRA in 2014.

Cowdrey’s family gifted annually to the Montana Western Rodeo Program through the Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment because of his love and involvement with rodeo.

His wife, Judy Cowdrey, committed a $25,000 gift to support the rodeo endowment in Buz Cowdrey’s memory.

Luke Murphey, a junior at Montana Western, was chosen by the UMW Rodeo coach to be awarded a $1,000 scholarship this spring from the rodeo Endowment.

“Scholarships are paramount for the rodeo program. They help our students financially and are essential for recruitment. We are proud to award Luke Murphy for the spring semester. Luke always has a good attitude, is extremely supportive of his teammates, and is an excellent competitor,” said UMW Rodeo Coach, JT Robbins.

To learn more about the UMW Foundation, contact Executive Director Roxanne Engellant at 406-683-7305 or Roxanne.engellant@umwestern.edu.