Couple rescued after kayaks capsize on Flathead Lake

POLSON — A husband and wife were rescued from Flathead Lake on Thursday after their kayaks overturned.



Lake County Search and Rescue was called out shortly before 5:15 p.m. to the area of Wild Horse Island.

According to a social media post, the man’s kayak has capsized and he was holding onto his wife’s kayak.

By the time a search and rescue boat reached the scene, the wife’s boat had also capsized and they were both in the water.

The man was exhausted, hypothermic, and barely responsive when he was pulled from the water.

The couple was brought back to shore at the Dayton Marina where paramedics were waiting.

Lake County Search and Rescue notes the couple were wearing lifejackets and were able to call 9-1-1 from a cellphone.