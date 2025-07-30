Convicted killer dies in custody at Montana Women’s Prison

BILLINGS — A woman convicted in connection to a 2019 drug-related homicide in Yellowstone County has died while serving her sentence at the Montana Women’s Prison.

China Rose Dawn Davis died on July 21 following a medical call at the prison, according to state records. The woman in her mid-30s was later pronounced dead at Intermountain Health in Billings.

Prison officials and the Department of Corrections have not released details surrounding the circumstances of her death or where in the prison the emergency occurred. A DOC spokesperson declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office confirmed Davis' death but said an official cause is pending toxicology results.

Davis was sentenced in 2020 to 85 years in prison after being convicted under Montana’s felony murder law for her role in the death of 53-year-old Carl Archer Jr. in Ballantine, a small community northeast of Billings.

According to court documents, investigators said Davis and co-defendant James Eder planned to rob Archer during a drug deal in November 2019. Archer was shot in the head.

Seven months later, Davis came forward, admitting her involvement and telling investigators she encouraged Eder to bring a gun. Eder is currently serving a 60-year sentence for the killing.

During Davis’ sentencing, Judge Ashley Harada pointed to Davis’ role in planning the robbery that led to Archer’s death, saying: “But for China’s actions and involvement, I do think that Carl Archer would still be alive.”

Prison officials have not said whether Davis had any known medical conditions or if foul play is suspected.

Her death remains under investigation.

Davis is the sixth inmate to die while in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections this year, according to the agency's website. There were 13 state inmate deaths last year.