Cleanup after train derailment in Sanders County continuing

PARADISE - Cleanup of the train derailment in Paradise near Quinn's Hot Springs continued on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Montana Rail Link, along with its contractors, is working to clear debris and rocks so that the train cars can be removed.

The derailment occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Drone video: Train cars derail into river in Sanders County

One car spilled packages of beer into the river, and another car contained propane, but MRL says there was no hazardous materials were released.

At this time MRL says they do not know the contents of the other cars.

Surveillance video from Quinn's Hot Springs Resort Event Center shows the incident.

In the video below, you can see the train start to fold and crumble as it enters the tunnel.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Security footage shows train derailment near Quinn's Hot Springs

MRL says they still do not know why the incident occurred.

"So as you can see as of today, we've got our MRL personnel and our contractors on site. we're working on both ends of the tunnel, just starting to remove cars and continue the investigation," Andy Garland, MRL director of communications says on Monday.