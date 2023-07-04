Citizens Climate Lobby members meet with Montana's Congressional delegation

WHITEFISH - Five Montanans who were recently on Capitol Hill lobbying for national legislation to help solve climate change have returned home.

They joined 1,000 other volunteers from Citizen Climate Lobby groups across the nation.

The group met with Montana’s Congressional delegation to discuss what can be done on a national level to solve climate change and create clean energy. The trip's purpose was to be in person with the delegation and show how much this matters to the Citizen Climate Lobby members.

“I was so inspired, after being in the congressional offices and being on Capitol Hill that the first thing I did after returning to the hotel room that day after our big day of lobbying is I called my two grown daughters and I told them, there is hope. We are going to solve climate change we need to just keep pushing and get things going a little faster,” said Robin Paone, Citizens Climate Lobby Chapter Co-leader.

While national legislation takes time to enact, Paone thinks we could see some change within the next year.

