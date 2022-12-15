Christy Sports announces acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters in Big Sky

Christy Sports, a winter and outdoor specialty retail and rental operator, announced the acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters in Big Sky today, December 15.

Grizzly Outfitters is a specialty outdoor retail and rental operator that has been serving in Big Sky Town Center for almost 30 years.

This will be Christy Sports’ second location in Montana.

“We are excited to continue our strategic growth into Montana and offer new and current guests the opportunity to experience the world-class service Grizzly Outfitters is known for in combination with the Christy Sports Difference provided at all of our locations,” says Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports.

Grizzly Outfitters will continue to operate under its current name through this winter and will transition to Christy Sports next summer.