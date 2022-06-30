HELENA — The final application period for child care stabilization funds is coming up. The applications will be open from July 1-31.

Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) estimates that there are about 350 child care providers who could be eligible to receive funding from this program.

The funding is directed towards licensed and registered child care providers for such expenses as rent, mortgage, utility payments, payroll, benefits, and facility maintenance and minor improvements.

The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The DPHHS has given out these grants to over 500 child care providers, thus helping around 13,000 Montana children.

“We've seen a lot of programs opening and closing and new programs, new providers coming in. So, there's a lot of fluctuation in the profession to try to meet the demand. And the supply is still not there. But I think these grants could lend themselves to stabilizing not only individual providers but the landscape of childcare, as well,” says Patty Butler, Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief for DPHHS.

This is the last of 4 application periods. So far, only 58% of the funding has been utilized.