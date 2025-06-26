Castle-like Billings mansion with scandalous past relists at $26.9M

BILLINGS - A 30,000‑plus square foot stone estate perched above Billings has returned to the market with a $26.9 million listing.

The property west of town, on Canyonwoods Drive, was originally listed for $16 million in 2019, with a history of fraud, deception, and one of the most bizarre criminal sagas in Billings real estate history.

The home’s original developer, Larry Wayne Price Jr., a former vice president at Signal Peak Energy, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and making false statements.

Prosecutors found he embezzled over $20 million from multiple coal-industry entities - Ninety M LLC, Three Blind Mice LLC, and Signal Peak - then funneled that money into building the gargantuan mansion

In April 2018, as the fraud unraveled Price staged an elaborate fake kidnapping in Virginia, claiming he was abducted by a biker gang. Investigators later confirmed the whole story was fabricated

He was later sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The estate itself is built to commercial standards and modeled after a modern-day castle.

Built in 2014 on 70 acres and listed by Berkshire Hathaway, the mansion features 10 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, four half-baths, a 14-car garage, guest quarters, and both personal and commercial elevators.

Amenities include three pools (one indoors), a two-lane bowling alley, a private theater, a golf simulator, indoor shooting range, wine cellar, full gym with locker rooms, and multiple kitchens.

Outside, there are hiking trails, water features, outdoor kitchens, and a 3-hole golf course.

After changing hands and undergoing expansions, the estate now returns to market at nearly $11 million more than its original listing, cementing its place as one of Montana’s most expensive and most controversial properties.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE

Broker who sold Billings mansion donating $50K of commission to local charities

Realtor says Billings' largest mansion under contract for sale

Ex-Signal Peak Energy mine manager avoids prison in fraud scheme to build Billings mansion

Developer of Billings’ largest mansion admits in federal court to money laundering and faking his own kidnapping