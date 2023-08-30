California man dies in motorcycle crash near Whitefish

MISSOULA - A 41-year-old man from California died in a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hodgson Road and Hare Trail near Whitefish.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, rolled over and then hit a power pole, according to the MHP.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP reports impaired driving and/or excessive speed may have been factors in the crash, and that the man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.