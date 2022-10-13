Butte standoff with armed man continues

UPDATE - 10/13/2022, 10:20 AM:

According to Sheriff Lester, the standoff is still ongoing.

The Lewis and Clark and BSB SWAT teams are on the scene.

Streets in the area are blocked off and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

First report:

BUTTE – An armed man remains barricaded in a Butte home in a standoff with police that’s been ongoing for 20 hours.

A residence at the end of W. Aluminum Street has been the scene of a standoff all Wednesday afternoon in Butte as police, along with its swat team, have been dealing with a person barricaded in a home.

Residents from the area who were arriving home said they were shocked to see armed officers surrounding the home.

“I saw the guns drawn, so I was cautions, because I didn’t know exactly what to do, right, and so then they’re like, ‘just go, turn around go,’ and I’m like ‘okay, but I live right there,” said local resident Cindy Vitcovich.

Steve McGrath lives right next door to the home that was surrounded.

“I was walking down the alley and the swat team was there and say, ‘you got to get out of here,’” said McGrath.

McGrath said he only lived in the neighborhood for about a month and met his neighbor in that short time.

“I interacted with him, and we got along fine, you know, they’re a little bit quirky and they collect a lot of stuff, and they cars all over, but they didn’t bother me,” said McGrath.

He said the police told him to stay away from home until the situation is over. McGrath said he’s concerned about his house.

“If the bullets start flying and they start throwing lead around and tear gas and everything else,” he said.

About four hours into the standoff a woman was safely evacuated from the residence, however, a man remains inside, and the standoff continued.