Butte-Silver Bow looking at hiring new building inspector

BUTTE — Building construction has not stopped in Butte-Silver Bow ever since the pandemic started. The county has seen an increase in building construction and efforts are underway to bring in a new building inspector.

Since 2017, Butte-Silver Bow has seen an increase in building permits. Between 2017 and 2020, building permits were up by 47 percent.

According to Lori Casey, planning director for Butte-Silver Bow, the largest spike in requests for building permits happened last year.

"With the increase in the permits, we believe that it is time now to add an inspector position because we have continuously seen an increase in permits and it’s trending upward this year again," Casey said.

MTN News

Casey said that bringing in a new building inspector will take some of the workload off of the building official and make it faster for people to receive their permits.

"We're seeing more new construction but we’re also seeing a remodeling or additions to the existing homes and commercial properties, we’ve seen a lot of new commercial properties come on,” Casey said.

