Bomb threat received at Boulder Elementary School in Jefferson County

(Updated 1:55 p.m. MDT, 12/14/23 with additional details from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday morning, Boulder Elementary School immediately evacuated students after receiving a bomb threat, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a news release that the threat was "similar in nature to several received throughout Montana."

Elementary students were evacuated to Jefferson High School, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grimsrud said no explosive devices have been located after an initial investigation. The Sheriff's Office has, however, requested an explosive ordinance detection dog from Montana Highway Patrol, and the investigation will continue throughout Thursday afternoon.

Boulder Elementary will contact parents regarding school plans for Friday.

Sheriff Grimsrud thanked parents and the public "for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during this incident."

We will update this story as we get more information.