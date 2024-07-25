Body of missing hiker recovered from East Rosebud River

RED LODGE - The body of a hiker missing near East Rosebud since July 12 has been recovered.

The body of 20-year-old Dylan Honnoll was recovered Wednesday from the Beartooth Mountains northwest of Red Lodge after being located by ground search crews on Tuesday, according to a press release from Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

Honnoll's body was completely submerged under the fast-moving water of the East Rosebud River. A student at Montana State University from Minnesota, Honnoll fell into the water during a hike while trying to cross the river on a log.

On Wednesday, Search and Rescue team members met a specially trained crew from Two Bear Air Rescue from Kalispell to coordinate the recovery, according to the press release. The helicopter crew was able to hover over the rapids in the steep canyon and lower a rescuer to recover the body.

Search and Rescue teams along with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Honnoll since he fell into the water.

"Locating Dylan in the fast-moving river was very challenging,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp. “With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family.”

A Carbon County Sheriff's Office coroner met the helicopter Wednesday morning at East Rosebud Creek Trailhead to begin the arrangements to return Honnoll to his family in Minnesota.

Honnell suffered fatal injuries after falling into the rapids below Rimrock Lake in the East Rosebud Creek drainage, the press release states. He was attempting to cross the river near the outlet of Rimrock Lake while hiking the well-known “Beaten Path” trail from East Rosebud Lake to Cooke City.

