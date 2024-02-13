Body of an ice fisherman recovered in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS — The body of a Sanders County man who was reported missing after going ice fishing has been found.

A Trout Creek man didn't return home after ice fishing near Martin Creek on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

His vehicle was near the ice and his belongings were found on the ice.

Recovery of the body was not successful until Saturday evening due to unsafe conditions and the lack of daylight.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office stated on social media that the Flathead County Sheriff's Office assisted in the recovery of the man's body.