Billings police investigating deadly vehicle, bicycle crash

BILLINGS — Billings police say they are investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in West Billings.

Few details were released.

In a social media post, the sergeant on duty says the crash happened on Grand Avenue at 46th Street West at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and that one person involved was on a pedal bike.

That is in the area just west of Cornerstone Community Church.

The road was closed in that area on Thursday morning and detectives were investigating what happened.

It is not yet clear who died or when the road will be back open.

The full press release from the Billings Police Department:

25-032027 5/28/2025 @ 09:41 P.M.

Fatal/Serious Injury Crash

BPD is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedal bike, that resulted in a fatality. The incident occured on Grand Avenue at approximately 46th Street West. The investigation is on-going, and there is road closure in that area. An update will be provided when the road is back open.

Sgt. Sutton

