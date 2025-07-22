Billings motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 212 near Roberts

Update July 22

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office identified the motorcyclist as Karri Nash, 51 of Billings. She died at the scene as a result of injuries from the crash.

Orginal Report

ROBERTS - A Billings woman was killed Sunday when her motorcycle was struck by a vehicle after the vehicle hit a deer.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal accident happened on Highway 212 near Roberts shortly after 2 p.m.

The 51-year-old woman was riding a Harley-Davidson when a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the opposite direction struck a deer in the road. The collision with the deer caused the airbags in the Toyota to deploy, and the vehicle then went into the oncoming lane and hit the motorcycle head-on, the patrol reports.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol identified the driver of the Toyota as a 68-year-old Billings woman who was taken to Billings Clinic but did not suffer any serious injuries.