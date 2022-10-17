Big Timber woman uses Halloween display to fundraise for St. Jude

BIG TIMBER — Celia Hulin’s front yard in Big Timber may just look like another spooky Halloween display, but it’s much more than that. She’s using skeletons and spiders to fundraise for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s safe to say that Hulin has gotten into the spirit of Halloween.

“We started building stuff in the garage, early August,” said Hulin on Sunday.

Her display wraps around her entire house and consists of hundreds of decorations.

“There’s always people stopping, they’re waving, they’re coming over, they’re saying, hey we love it, thanks so much for doing it,” Hulin said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

This Halloween display is particularly special as it’s part of the Skeletons for St. Jude fundraising campaign.

“We have two St. Jude’s displays in Montana. One is in Sidney, Montana and the other one here is in Big Timber, Montana,” said Hulin.

Skeletons for St. Jude was started in 2020 after a North Carolina family put a sign up in their yard, asking for St. Jude donations next to their Halloween display.

“Now, two years later, we have over 460 homes nationwide. We’re missing Wyoming, Vermont, and Hawaii,” Hulin said.

The concept is simple. Folks can donate by taking a picture of the QR code Hulin has displayed in her yard or they can text HALLOWEEN to 785-833.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“It’s kids, you know. You think about all these kids that are sick and in the hospital. They don’t get to enjoy stuff like this,” said Hulin.

Every cent donated to St. Jude from this campaign goes to the hospital and the work they do to treat kids with cancer.

“The goal is to get them and their families the money that they need to have the support system that they need to get better and get out,” Hulin said.

Hulin hopes she can get the word out when it comes to the cause that means so much to her.

“Let’s all give all these kids a normal happy life like the rest of us,” said Hulin.

If you’re interested in learning more about Skeletons for St. Jude or donating to the campaign, visit Skeletons for St. Jude | Facebook or Home - Skeletons for Hope.