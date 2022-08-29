Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting people with student loans

MISSOULA - President Biden recently announced his student loan relief plan for low-to-middle-income students.

While the plan aims at protecting students it's important to stay alert to scammers who are looking to take advantage of those who qualify.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of scammers trying to take advantage of students by offering an expedited process of forgiving loans.

The BBB says to make sure you know the terms of your student loan and be on the lookout for someone impersonating government officials.

"Well, more than likely, you're probably not getting a call from the government or an email or a text," said BBB spokeswoman Roseann Freitas. "This is going to be a process that you will be contacting the government, not them contacting you."

"So be careful, especially from unsolicited information from out of the blue. We know that people are impersonating all sorts of government agencies, and this one is not going to be any different," Freitas continued.

Additional information can be found on the BBB website here.