MISSOULA — A black bear has been spotted on the "M" trail by the University of Montana.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert stating the animal was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. near the second switchback on the "M" trail.

The alert states the bear was not acting "aggressively" but was seen near some joggers on the trail. UMPD reports the bear was seen heading up the mountain and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified of the incident.