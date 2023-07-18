Bear going into camps, boats at Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports a bear has been making the rounds at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

The bear has been going into camps and boats in areas around Murry Bay, Riverside Campground and Boating Site, and Kelly Island, a social media post states.

Boaters and campers are asked to follow the food storage order, even on boats as bears will readily swim to investigate a potential food source.

Additional information about bear-resistant food storage rules can be found here.