Bear activity in Uptown Butte, residents asked to use extreme caution

BUTTE — Residents are asked to use extreme caution due to a black bear sow and her two cubs in the area south of Park Street and west of Excelsior Street Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the cubs were last seen in the area of West Elementary; the sow was last seen in the area of Steel Street and Montrose. Sheriff Lester says the bears have been feeding on garbage cans in the area.

Game wardens and police are on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area. Do not approach the bears if you see them.

Sheriff Lester asks residents in the area to use caution and drive slowly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.