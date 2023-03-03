BB gun shots cause brief lock-down at Lewistown school

(UPDATE, MARCH 10) Jon Polich, the assistant police chief, said on Thursday, March 9, that the two boys - ages 12 and 10 - were identified as the ones who shot the BB gun.

Both were charged with felony assault with a weapon, and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The Lewistown Police Department has not released the names of the boys due to their ages.



(1st REPORT, MARCH 3) Garfield Elementary School in Lewistown was briefly placed in lock-down on Friday, March 3, 2023, after someone reported seeing a person shooting a BB gun toward the playground.

It happened just after 10 a.m. and students were out on the playground at the time.

Police immediately notified the school, and all students were quickly brought inside and placed in lock-down.

When officers arrived, they detained two juvenile males.

Police have not publicly released the names or ages of the boys, nor indicated if charges might be filed.

Officials say that one adult woman reported minor injuries, although the source and nature of the injuries has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.



