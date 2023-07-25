Authorities identify body found in Rock Creek east of Missoula

PHILIPSBURG - Authorities have released the name and cause of death for a man whose body was found in Rock Creek east of Missoula on July 20, 2023.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says 65-year-old George J. Rudy of Pennsylvania died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Utility workers had found Rudy's body about three miles from the I-90 exit on Rock Creek shortly before 2 p.m.

"The Sheriff’s office would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Rudy in their time of mourning," Sheriff Dunkerson stated.