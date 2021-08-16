AMBER Alert issued out of Flathead County

HELENA — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Flathead County.

The suspect is Michelle Ferguson, a white 41-year-old woman who is 5'6" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ferguson is the non-custodial biological mother of Rhiannon McGuire, a 14-year-old white female, who was taken during the night.

Ferguson has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter. She may be in a white, 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana license 734286B and is possibly headed to Missoula.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610 or call 911.