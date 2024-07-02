AAA: Montana gas prices remain below national average

MISSOULA — Nearly 3 million people passed through U.S. airports in a single day last week, a record-breaking number, according to TSA.

But that won't be a record for long, with the agency expecting Independence Day to blast those numbers out of the water as the busiest Fourth of July travel season yet.

If you're skipping the airport and hitting the road over the 4th of July holiday, traffic could also reach never-before-seen levels this holiday weekend with AAA saying 85% of travelers are expected to hit the roads.

AAA reports that the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Montana is $3.45. That's about 5¢ below the national average and 26¢ cheaper per gallon than at this time last year.

Data from AAA shows the price of gas has been flat for about a month.

But that could change and prices could start to creep up over the next 10 days as an estimated 60 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination.

- information from Scripps News included in this report.