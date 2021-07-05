A closer look at the floats featured in Butte's Fourth of July Parade

Butte’s Fourth of July Parade was filled with excitement as the floats passed by.

Before the main event, final touches were being made on each float.

Zach Shaw and his family were driving the Summit Beverage Model T in the parade this year.

"The company I work for has been in the parade I think every year that they’ve been in business, so every year we show up and I think we’re the only beer float in the whole thing," said Shaw.

Little Steps Dance had a beach theme for their float.

"We just got back from Hawaii and we had a dance competition there so we decided to base our float off the beach in Hawaii," said Molly Peck, a dancer for the troupe.

"I find it very fun because just walking and being in front of all of Butte is a lot of fun," said dancer Michael Peck.

"I always find the parade fun, I love dancing through it," Molly said.

Summit Beverage also sponsored the "A Place for All Seasons" float which features moving parts and lights.

Jerry Trenew and Lillian Smith are from Chewela, Washington and put their town on display on their float.

"Just about our town with the four seasons because we have so many things to do from spring, summer, fall, winter so just kind of displays that," said Trenew.

When asked what their favorite part of the float was, Smith and Trenew looked at one another.

"The penguins," said Trenew.

"I was just gonna say the penguins," said Smith.

Madeline Rhodes with the Mining City Soccer Club said that participating in the parade is one of the highlights for the club.

"I think it’s just a good community experience and trying to say hi to everyone and like thank them because there are a lot of huge contributors to our program and whatnot," said Rhodes.

Sue Schreder, the Club registrar, said that participating in the parade is exposure for the club.

"Mining City Football Club is a travel soccer club. We play in the spring and the fall and do some camps and other things in the summer," said Schreder.

You can watch MTN's full coverage of the 2021 Butte Fourth of July Parade here: