87-year-old man reported missing near Eureka found in Canada

UPDATE: July 12, 2023

LIBBY - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports an 87-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend in the Eureka area has been located.

Clifford Persons was found in Canada and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

No further information is being released at this time.

ORIGINAL REPORT: July 11, 2023

EUREKA - Crews are searching for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend in the Eureka area.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says dispatchers received a report late Saturday evening that Clifford Persons was missing.

The person who called 9-1-1 reported that Persons had been picking mushrooms with a friend in the Frozen Lakes area east of Eureka and had not returned to the vehicle.

Sheriff Short says crews began a ground search of the area while Two Bear Air was also called in to assist in trying to locate Persons on Saturday. The search resumed on Sunday. Additional searchers and dogs were called in to help on Monday.

In addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, David Thompson Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.s. Forest Service and the U.S. Border Patrol have been taking part in the search for Persons.

