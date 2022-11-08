$45 million bond puts Ennis School in the hands of voters

ENNIS — For the third time in Ennis Schools history, a bond will be presented to voters — a $45 million bond.

Last February, Ennis Schools presented a $59 million dollar bond that failed by a margin of 60-40. Superintendent Casey Klasna says this is in part due to the public's feelings toward athletic facility expansion.

Superintendent Klasna, and Board Chair of the Trustees Kyle Stone, say they held meetings to talk with voters about their concerns and to address those in the new bond. Athletics, for instance, was shaved off the bond entirely.

Stone, also a parent of the school, says he is for this bond because of the focus on education.

“These kids are our future, the future of our district,” said Stone. “They can be the future doctor, nurse o leader of our community.”

Superintendent Klasna explains where the money will go within the school and some of the safety concerns it will address.

“I mean this building (High School Building) that we are in right now, there’s no fire suppression in the building, our bathrooms, our facility are not ADA compliant, electrical, structural plumbing—it’s all out of code,” Klasna said, “It’s 50 years old and so we need to catch those up.”

Regarding tax impacts, the total monthly cost is subject to your assessed home value.