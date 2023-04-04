4-way traffic signal coming to U.S. 93 north of Kalispell

KALISPELL - Transportation officials are overseeing the installation of a four-way traffic signal on a busy section of U.S. Highway 93 just north of Kalispell.

The signal is being put up at the Rose Crossing intersection and will have dedicated left-turn lanes which will allow drivers to turn both east and west. A flasher will also be put in place for southbound travelers on U.S. Highway 93, alerting drivers of the approaching traffic signal.

MTN News

Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) District Traffic Engineer Rebecca Franke said studies show the traffic signal is needed because of housing developments in the area. She told MTN News that multiple developers are privately funding the project.

“Whenever there’s increased traffic and increased development, MDT tries to work with all of the local jurisdictions as well as developers to make sure that all of these impacts are properly mitigated to maintain the safety and operations of our public roadways,” said Franke.

Franke said there is no completion date yet as construction crews wait on materials needed to finish the project.

