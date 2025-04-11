3 MSU International students have student visas revoked

BOZEMAN — Three international students attending Montana State University have had their F-1 student visa status revoked, according to an email from MSU President Waded Cruzado, released Friday.

The visas were revoked under the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

An F-1 visa allows a full-time college student to live in the U.S. legally with proof of enrollment, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Other universities across the United States have reported international students' F-1 student visa status revoked, including John Hopkins University, University of Maryland, University of Colorado, University of Chicago, Harvard, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA, and Ohio State University.

In the message, Cruzado states that: "Federal laws, and our own campus policies, protect student privacy and, therefore, no additional, nor more specific, information will be shared publicly."

The students have been notified and have received information regarding their status.

The email, sent to students and staff, reads:

Dear MSU Community,

We have learned that three of our international students attending Montana State University have had their F-1 student visa status revoked, under the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Federal laws, and our own campus policies, protect student privacy and, therefore, no additional, nor more specific, information will be shared publicly.

The three students have been notified and have received information regarding their status and available resources. The university will follow all applicable laws while exercising the necessary duty of care to our students.

Any student who feels impacted by this development is encouraged to reach out to MSU Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 406-994-4531.

We value every student in our campus; this appreciation includes our international students who make of Montana State University their university of choice.

Given the heightened attention to this topic, we are sharing this information with you for situational awareness, as an important member of our university community.

Sincerely,

Waded Cruzado

President