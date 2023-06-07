2 people killed, 4 injured in Monday U.S. Highway 2 crashes

We are learning additional information about a fatal accident near Coram on Monday that closed U.S. Highway 2 for several hours.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that two people died and four were injured in a seven-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection with Old U.S. Highway 2.

A 77-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona and a 72-year-old man from Coram died in the accident which happened at 3:55 p.m. on June 5, 2023.

Additionally, a 44-year-old man from New York, a 36-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man — all from Great Falls — were hurt in the chain reaction crash.

MHP reports a driver headed east on U.S. Highway 2 rear-ended a vehicle that then hit and pushed a third vehicle into the westbound lane of the road which set off the chain-reaction series of accidents.

The names of the people involved have not been released and an MHP investigation is continuing.