1 person dead, 1 injured after being hit by a vehicle in Great Falls

One person died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Great Falls on Monday, July 17, 2023.

It happened at about 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue West and Sixth Street.

The Great Falls Police Department says that the two pedestrians were hit by a pickup truck.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and took the two victims to Benefis Health System hospital, where one of the victims died due to injuries sustained.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

The other victim was treated and released.

The GFPD says that the pedestrians were crossing Cental Avenue West on a red light.

The driver of the pickup truck was not speeding and did not violate any traffic laws, according to the GFPD.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, JULY 17) We have received several reports of a collision on the west side of Great Falls.

According to witnesses, it happened near the intersection of Central Avenue West and Sixth Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Emergency crews are at the scene, and a witness told KRTV that there were at least two ambulances.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.



