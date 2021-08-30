1 man dead after officer involved shooting in Missoula County

MISSOULA — At approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Southside road area of Missoula County, for a report of a disturbance, involving a man swinging a machete and making threats.

According to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to communicate with the suspect. After multiple non lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation, deputies shot the suspect and he was injured. Deputies immediately administered medical aid and requested Emergency Medical Services. The suspect was transported by air to the hospital, where he later died.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in a press release, "Our Deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening. We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident.