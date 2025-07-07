1 dead, 1 injured in Carbon County collision

GREAT FALLS — A Park City man died and a Roberts woman was injured in a head-on vehicle collision on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

It happened along Highway 310 about two miles north of Rockvale, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 10:30 p.m.

The Park City man, who was 20 years old, was traveling north on Highway 310 in a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and the 29-year old Roberts woman was traveling south in the northbound lane in a Jeep Cherokee when the two collided, according to the highway patrol.

The Jeep Cherokee rolled over, while the GMC Sierra came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The Park City man, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The Roberts woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a Billings hospital; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the collision, but the report does not indicate which driver those factors apply to.