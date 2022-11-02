Montana Millionaire tickets selling fast

HELENA — The Montana Lottery’s Montana Millionaire is back. If the first few hours of sales are any indication, they are on track for another record year.

During last year’s lottery, tickets sold out within 6 days. Montana Millionaire has a fixed amount of just 280,000 tickets. And a guaranteed winner will be drawn from the tickets sold.

“I mean, I had one customer who asked for five tickets and in the sequence of just printing out five tickets, there was a span of at least 160 numbers between them. So, that's how fast they’re selling,” says Location Manager at The Man Store Patrick Brewer.

Lotto sellers say the $20 tickets are popular. On the first day of sales, they sold more than 130 thousand in less than 12 hours.

The game allows for multiple prizes, including money prizes given at random at the time of purchase for some lucky ticket buyers. The prizes also include drawings for $100,000, $25,000, and two $1 million dollar winners.

As MTN hung around The Man Store Tuesday afternoon, I witnessed many people coming through to test their luck. With many already thinking about how they would spend their winnings.

“I would get out of debt and probably retire,” says ticket buyer, Steve Lang.

“Invest most of it, you know, probably cryptocurrency, something like that. You know, like, I’m one of those guys that like to watch money grow rather than blow,” says Brewer.

This is the 16th year the Montana Lottery has run Montana Millionaire. And we can all be sure of one thing, there will soon be 2 Montanan millionaires.

“Well, I want to get rich and retire,” says ticket buyer, Rex Walsh.