Revving up support: Classic pickup truck converted into fire pit for Billings fundraiser

BILLINGS — The Adult Resource Alliance holds an annual fundraiser with an auction to raise funds to continue offering essential services and programs for the seniors in Yellowstone County.

This year, the auction will include a one-of-a-kind fire pit created by Midland West Manufacturing.

Q2 News

“There’s not another one like it anywhere,” said Tim Buechler, who works at Midland West. “I think the boss got involved and said, 'Well I know somebody that could get us this,' and it just morphed into this.”

The fire pit was created out of classic pickup truck parts and looks like a truck from the front. Take a closer look, and it becomes noticeable that the truck doesn't have seats, a steering wheel, or an engine. Instead, the bed of the truck is an entire fire pit, the engine has been replaced with a cooler and propane tanks are where the seats once were.

“Usually when I deal with it, it has a motor in it. So, this is a little extreme for me,” said Tristan Sukut, who also works for Midland West and played a large role in building the fire pit.

Q2 News

When the crew at Midland West was first asked to create a fire pit, they didn't always plan on going this extreme.

“One thing led to another and it kind of exploded into a full-size pickup,” Sukut said.

Stephanie Jackson with Adult Resource Alliance was shocked when she first saw what the crew at Midland West made for a fire pit.

Q2 News

“It’s really cool. You know, it’s not often that these guys get to have a lot of fun with it and build a piece of art. And it goes for a great cause,” Jackson said. “We do this fundraiser to help fundraise so that we can take care of the seniors of Yellowstone County.”

The fundraiser, Rockin' Under the Big Sky, will be held at ZooMontana on Sept. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $60.

“We like to give back to the community. Especially meals on wheels and that kind of stuff,” Buechler said.