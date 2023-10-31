Montana Ag Network: USDA rolls out 2022 disaster aid

GREAT FALLS — Following the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the USDA processed all payments eligible to producers through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) for 2021 and 2022 and the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) for 2020 and 2021.

According the a press release issued by the Farm Service Agency on September 30, 2023, Congress included $10 billion in emergency relief funding in the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (P.L. 117-43). This law targeted at least $750 million for livestock producers impacted by drought or wildfires. FSA has closed out delivery of emergency relief benefits for 2020 and 2021 losses.

“USDA provides substantial economic support for America’s farmers and ranchers through its critical farm program payments. These payments are reflective of the incredible and cumulative financial hits brought on by devastating natural disasters that agricultural producers nationwide have endured while fulfilling their commitment to produce our food, fiber, and fuel,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This additional assistance helps offset the tremendous losses that these producers faced and is a valuable investment, not only for farmers and ranchers but in the economic successes of our communities – rural and urban – and in our nation’s food security for generations to come.”

For more information on available FSA programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.