Montana Ag Network: 'Unwaffle' in Bozeman putting sweet, protein-packed spin on Montana ingredients

BOZEMAN — A sweet spin on Montana agriculture, Unwaffle is a Bozeman-based company that incorporates Montana ingredients to produce a protein-packed waffle.

Erik Walnum and his wife are professionally trained chefs and have been working in the Gallatin area for years. Walnum notes that there are often slow periods between the summer and winter for business, so he decided to experiment with overnight oats and a waffle iron.

MTN News A package of vanilla cinnamon protein waffles, among the varieties offered by Bozeman-based Unwaffle.

“It’s crazy to look back at how many hundred thousand waffles I’ve made since then and now,” Walnum said.

According to the Unwaffle website, their Homestyle waffle contains 14 grams of protein, and all their available waffle varieties are free from the top 12 allergens and produced in a grain-free facility.

Walnum says that purpose and thought were put into each step of the process for Unwaffle, including gathering Montana ingredients.

“Some of the best oats grown in the country are grown right here in Montana,” Walnum said.

MTN News Erik Walnum, chef and co-owner of Bozeman-based Unwaffle

Walnum says that he’s grown relationships with producers across the state, which has become an important part of the Unwaffle story.

“To shake hands with the people that are growing our ingredients means a lot, and it’s something that a lot of people may envy,” Walnum said.

Good conversation, and good whole Montana ingredients making their way into protein-packed waffles.