MISSOULA — A Missoula woman will make her second appearance on America's favorite quiz show Jeopardy! on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Allison Strekal, a development director for Missoula Aging Services, will compete as part of Jeopardy! second chance competition.

Strekal first competed back in June. She tells MTN News she got the call to come back a few months ago.

You watch Jeopardy! at 6 p.m. on KPAX.