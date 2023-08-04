Young girl dies in truck accident north of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A 5-year-old girl died after being run over by a truck on a rural road north of Bozeman Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the accident happened around 8:15 p.m. at Johnson Canyon Road and Rocky Mountain Road, north of the Springhill area. The report says the girl fell and was run over by a Dodge Ram truck that was on the side of the road to adjust a trailer.

The Bozeman Police Department calls for service state that the girl was run over by her father, identified in the MHP report as a 30-year-old Belgrade man, as he was backing up the truck.

The girl was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.