You can still check out books at the Bozeman Public Library during construction

Inside the doors of the Bozeman Public Library, things look and feel a little different with construction and renovation taking place. The library has condensed in order to continue serving the community.

“The library has done a great job in accommodating for the construction. So we've still been able to come, especially to the kids' area,” says Bozeman resident Courtney Romero.

For the Romero family, they have still been able to come in and check out books even though construction signs are all over, but the construction isn’t stopping Graham from picking out books to read.

“Maybe being 10,” says Graham Romero.

“We’re open—we're a smaller library now but we are open we have seen quite a drop off; people think we're closed because of construction,” says Circulation & Customer Service Head at Bozeman Public Library, Sarah Creech.

Construction at the library has been underway for a month now, but staff says things are moving along according to plan.

“We’re doing things we thought weren't going to happen until phase two. Now to make sure there's access when we're ready to open up,” says Creech.

The library has remained open and having the library more condensed has meant more community building taking place inside the doors.

“A lot of the same people again and again, getting to know each other and that's exciting too,” says Creech.

Construction has changed the feeling of calm but that won’t last long.

“It’s kind of eerie a little bit in the library at night,” says Creech.

Even though there are months of construction left, the Romeros are looking ahead to a newly renovated library.

“I'm just excited to see what it looks like. I just don't know what to expect,” says Romero.

Staff at the library wants to remind residents that library hours remain the same as construction continues.