BOZEMAN — In the 150 years that Yellowstone has been a national park, only two books have been written about its birds—but now there is a third.

Jane McDonald sat down with Doug Smith, who until his recent retirement led YNP's Wolf Restoration Project, to discuss his new book, “Yellowstone Birds”. Smith says birds are one of the most overlooked species in the park.

The book is now for sale as of Tuesday, Oct. 10. You can find it at Bozeman-area bookstores or on Amazon.