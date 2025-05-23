Yellowstone Wild Horse and Burro Adoption event set for June

LIVINGSTON — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Montana/Dakotas is set to host the Upper Yellowstone Wild Horse & Burro Adoption Event from June 6 to June 8, 2025, at the Park County Fairgrounds in Livingston.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to adopt one of 54 wild horses and burros, including 37 untouched horses, 15 burros, and two saddle-trained horses from the Wyoming Honor Farm. The event also features educational opportunities with experienced trainers who will share insights on the care and training of these animals.

The Wyoming Honor Farm, a minimum-security facility in Riverton, Wyoming, has collaborated with the BLM since 1988 to train and find homes for wild horses. The gentling process at the farm cultivates mutual trust between inmates and horses, aiding both in successful transitions—horses to new homes and individuals back into society.

Event Schedule:

Friday, June 6

Public Viewing: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

"Next Steps" Clinic presented by Mustang Matt: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First Come/First Served Adoption Event: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Auction of two saddle-trained horses from Wyoming Honor Farm: 2:30 p.m.

First Come/First Served Adoption Event: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

By adopting a wild horse or burro, participants contribute to maintaining healthy rangelands and securing a sustainable future for these animals. Prospective adopters can submit applications in advance through the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.

For additional information about adoption requirements, visit BLM Adoption Requirements. For event inquiries, contact 406-720-0385 or email BLM_MT_LLMT931_WHB@blm.gov.