Yellowstone: Still popular with tourists despite budget cuts

Yellowstone National Park appears to be faring well in the wake of budget cuts initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to observations and visitor feedback. While less popular parks struggle, Yellowstone continues to attract tourists without significant disruptions.

Tina Flanagan, a recent visitor, expressed her satisfaction, stating, “So far so good, it was nice. We got here yesterday. No problem on traffic, no problem getting in the park, you zip right through.” Her experience reflects a seamless entry at the busy West Yellowstone entrance last week.

“There are a lot of questions about whether we’re open and how things are going. We just reiterate that the park is open, we’re here, it’s fully staffed..." Katrina Wiese, President & CEO of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce

In a recent memo, Acting Park Service Director Jessica Bowron instructed park superintendents to focus on activities that provide the greatest benefit to visitors, adding that “work that does not directly contribute to these priorities should be adjusted, scaled back, or deferred.” However, five former National Park Service directors and 13 deputy directors raised concerns in a letter to the Interior Secretary, warning that resource protection and research are suffering as a result of these cuts. They warned that local economies dependent on visitor spending could also be adversely affected.

Nevertheless, during a recent visit, Yellowstone was buzzing with activity. Park service workers were seen conducting research at the Biscuit Basin area, which experienced an explosion last summer.

Katrina Wiese, President & CEO of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, noted that enthusiasm for visits to the area remains strong. “There are a lot of questions about whether we’re open and how things are going. We just reiterate that the park is open, we’re here, it’s fully staffed,” she said.

Reports indicate that the park seems adequately staffed, with Rangers on duty at the visitor center and facilities appearing well-maintained. However, communication from the park has been limited, with several recent requests for comment being declined.

Wiese pointed out that the tourism industry usually sees trip planning happening six to twelve months in advance. However, due to uncertainties regarding international travel and changes in administration, booking windows have shrunk, with families sometimes planning trips just weeks ahead. “If a family sees the gas prices have dropped, then they're going to travel,” she added.

Visitors have encountered some staffing issues at other national parks. Flanagan recounted her experience trying to visit Little Bighorn Battlefield, which was closed despite being listed as open on the National Parks Service app. “We got there, it was closed. It's only open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” she said. MTN News has reported that, according to the National Park Service website, the park would be closed Monday through Thursday. The closure took effect on April 28 as the park undergoes renovations, including constructing a new visitor center and road improvements. The park will remain open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The National Park Service manages ten park units in Montana, with Yellowstone and Glacier National Park being the only large national parks in the state.

